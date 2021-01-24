Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

