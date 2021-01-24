HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $347,700.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

