HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €71.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.95).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.