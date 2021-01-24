HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

