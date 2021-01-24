Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

