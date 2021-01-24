HelloGold (HGT) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $422,610.52 and $330.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HelloGold has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00733426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.23 or 0.04398059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017656 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

