Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

