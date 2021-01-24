Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $18.01. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 788,859 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.