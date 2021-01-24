Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Reaches $385,327.01 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $385,327.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.