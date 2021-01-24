Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,865 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

