Highland Capital Management LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

