Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 287,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.