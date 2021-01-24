Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in News by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in News by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

