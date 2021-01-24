Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

