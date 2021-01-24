Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,020 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

