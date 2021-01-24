Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 4,233 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

