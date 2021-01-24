HomeStreet (HMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

