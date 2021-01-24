Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $740,030.51

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Honest has a total market cap of $740,030.51 and $746.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest's official website is honestmining.com.

Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

