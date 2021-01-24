hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.48. hopTo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 24,073 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 88.73% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

