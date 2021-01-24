Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 765,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

