Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L)’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

HWDN stock opened at GBX 687.80 ($8.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 688.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.84. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

About Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.