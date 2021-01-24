Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

