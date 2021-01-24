Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock worth $4,075,089. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

HGEN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 1,792,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

