Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

HBAN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

