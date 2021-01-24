Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRCXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS HRCXF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

