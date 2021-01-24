Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,341.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Hush has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $179,870.93 and $28,341.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00268776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00085168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

