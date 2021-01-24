Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

HUSKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.