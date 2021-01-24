IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. IDEX has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

