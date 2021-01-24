IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $11.03. IKONICS shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 10,198 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

