Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.88.

TSE:IMO opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.47. The company has a market cap of C$18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

