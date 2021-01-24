IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of IMV opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $246.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 4,036.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IMV by 143.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

