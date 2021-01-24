ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.