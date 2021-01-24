ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 9,000.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 910,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $3,132,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

