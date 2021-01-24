INLOCK (ILK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $383.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,898,059 coins. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

INLOCK Coin Trading

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.