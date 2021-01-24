Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of INGXF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

