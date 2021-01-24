Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.24. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 4,411 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

About Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

