INO COIN (INO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 60% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00017916 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $466,880.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

