Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Up 15.7%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62. 15,207,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 6,355,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

