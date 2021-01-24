Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,194,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,325,789.90.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

TSE:BNE opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.79.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

