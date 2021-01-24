Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ODC opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

