Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CEO Sells $4,842,761.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

