Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,105,216.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $1,105,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 31,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $3,374,972.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $1,017,315.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $982,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,766.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,498.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

