Insider Selling: Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

LON:GROW opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Friday. Draper Esprit plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.96 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The firm has a market cap of £942.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 645.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 587.32.

About Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

