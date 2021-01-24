Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells $727,000.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30.

On Thursday, November 19th, Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

