Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

