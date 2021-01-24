Insider Selling: H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Insider Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares in the company, valued at C$23,869,366.19.

HEO opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$232.26 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HEO shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

