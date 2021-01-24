Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

