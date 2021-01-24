Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 10,070 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60.

On Monday, November 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $159,042.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.