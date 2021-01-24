Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

