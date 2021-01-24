Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 447,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

